Please complete and submit this form:

Thank you for your interest in convalescent plasma donation and JOINING OUR FIGHT TO SAVE LIVES.

While COVID has no proven treatment, it is possible that plasma taken from those who have recovered (convalescent plasma), which has antibodies against the virus, could help.

If you had a positive test, AND your symptoms have been gone for 14 days, AND you are willing to DONATE, please complete and submit the form below.

All information provided will be kept confidential and will only be used to qualify you as a donor.

NOTE: When presenting to donate, donors are asked to bring a face mask or face covering.